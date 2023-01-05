SOCIETY

Evia looking ahead to a greener future

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]

The regeneration of northern Evia, which was ravaged by wildfires in 2021, can combine the protection of the natural environment with energy self-sufficiency, according to experts at the first Interdisciplinary Symposium on the Environmental Crisis, which took place in the island’s spa resort of Loutra Edipsou just before the end of 2022.

Focusing on the reconstruction of fire-affected areas, proposals included technology like electric cars, biomass pellets, geothermal energy, fire prevention using drones and wind turbines.

The initiative belonged to the Aristeia Institute for the Advancement of Research and Education in Arts, Sciences & Technology in the US, with the support of the Diazoma Association and the North Evia Reconstruction Committee.

The conference was attended by 18 academics from different disciplines and 30 undergraduate and postgraduate students from 26 universities from around the world.

