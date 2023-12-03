Mill of the Elves: Trikala turns into the ultimate Christmas destination

The 12th Mill of the Elves has opened its doors to the public in the scenic city of Trikala, Thessaly, until January 7.

The Mill of the Elves turns an old industrial site, the Matsopoulos mill, into the ultimate Christmas-themed park with over 100 events, including theatre performances, concerts and puppet shows.

The Matsopoulos Mill’s entire machinery remains active and functions as a museum, while for the past 12 years over the Christmas holidays, the old chimneys form a magical fairy world for all ages.

Entrance to the main space is free. Visit milosxotikon.gr for the full program.