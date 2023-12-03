SOCIETY

Mill of the Elves: Trikala turns into the ultimate Christmas destination

Mill of the Elves: Trikala turns into the ultimate Christmas destination

The 12th Mill of the Elves has opened its doors to the public in the scenic city of Trikala, Thessaly, until January 7. 

The Mill of the Elves turns an old industrial site, the Matsopoulos mill, into the ultimate Christmas-themed park with over 100 events, including theatre performances, concerts and puppet shows.

The Matsopoulos Mill’s entire machinery remains active and functions as a museum, while for the past 12 years over the Christmas holidays, the old chimneys form a magical fairy world for all ages. 

Entrance to the main space is free. Visit milosxotikon.gr for the full program. 

Holiday

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four years is ‘too long’ to have been away, says Bryan Adams as he heads to Greece
CULTURE

Four years is ‘too long’ to have been away, says Bryan Adams as he heads to Greece

Museum revives historical figures in 3D
CULTURE

Museum revives historical figures in 3D

‘Z’ author Vassilis Vassilikos dies
CULTURE

‘Z’ author Vassilis Vassilikos dies

Authentic: Merriam-Webster’s word of the year
CULTURE

Authentic: Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Diplomatic spat unlikely to hinder Parthenon deal talks
CULTURE

Diplomatic spat unlikely to hinder Parthenon deal talks

Academy shielding Delos from climate change
CULTURE

Academy shielding Delos from climate change