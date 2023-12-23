SOCIETY

Online gaming has a harassment problem. A Greek AI startup claims to have a solution

The Me Too movement catalyzed essential changes in workplaces and power dynamics. However, its reach did not significantly extend to digital spaces, leaving vulnerabilities for women, children and other susceptible individuals.

Studies reflect an alarming surge in online harassment, particularly within gaming environments. High percentages, such as the 49% of women experiencing threats and cyberbullying (soaring to 75% for ages 18 to 24), highlight the severity of the issue. This data resonates with multiple studies by reputable organizations such as Kaspersky Lab, the Pew Research Center, and the Women in Games International survey conducted in recent years.

The forms of harassment can escalate to extreme levels, with bullies resorting to tactics like doxxing, coordinated attacks through fake profiles, and threats of physical harm, which cause immense emotional distress. The psychological toll is profound, leading to anxiety, depression, and in severe cases, prompting self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

Recent advancements in AI-based voice cloning allow voice changers to provide more convincing alterations, resembling real-time voice modulation. Altered AI, a Greek startup known for its Hollywood-grade voice-morphing technology, has developed a real-time voice changer with remarkable accuracy and imperceptible latency. This breakthrough technology aims to provide a protective layer of anonymity by enabling users to modify their voices during conversations.

Ioannis Agiomyrgiannakis, the CEO of Altered AI, is adamant that the solution to the threat of online harassment can only be found in a preemptive approach. His company aims to reduce exposure to abuse within online communities by providing a solution that enables women and children to anonymously blend into their favorite games using voice-changing technology. 

