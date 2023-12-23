SOCIETY

Winter hibernation begins for brown bears at Arcturos shelter in Nymfaio

File photo.

The brown bears in Nymfaio, near Florina, in northern Greece, have entered their winter hibernation following recent colder weather and snow, as announced by Arcturos on Friday.

The Arcturos Bear Conservation Area in Nymfaio stopped admitting visitors on December 17, coinciding with the bears’ commencement of hibernation. This marks the earliest onset of winter hibernation in the 31-year history of Arcturos.

The sanctuary will remain closed until March 2024. During this period, visitors can explore the Bear Information Center in Nymfaio and the Wolf and Lynx Conservation Area in Agrapidies in Florina, both open daily until January 7.

Arcturos, a non-profit organization, was founded in 1992 with a primary goal to save dancing bears. [AMNA]

Animal Protection

