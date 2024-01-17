Carnival fever looming

The opening ceremony of the Patra Carnival, or Patrino karnavali, which is the largest event of its kind in Greece, takes place this Saturday in the western port city’s central Georgiou Square.

This year’s theme is “So what if they wind us up? Our dreams continue to lift us up. So be unplugged!”

The carnival, which has more than 180 years of history, will end on Sunday, March 17.

Mayor Kostas Peletidis told the press that “Carnival has always been a celebration of joy and creativity, a celebration of rebirth of hope and optimism… without forgetting for a moment that our events are being held in war conditions, in a very difficult social and economic environment.”