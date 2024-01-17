SOCIETY

Carnival fever looming

Carnival fever looming
File photo.

The opening ceremony of the Patra Carnival, or Patrino karnavali, which is the largest event of its kind in Greece, takes place this Saturday in the western port city’s central Georgiou Square. 

This year’s theme is “So what if they wind us up? Our dreams continue to lift us up. So be unplugged!” 

The carnival, which has more than 180 years of history, will end on Sunday, March 17. 

Mayor Kostas Peletidis told the press that “Carnival has always been a celebration of joy and creativity, a celebration of rebirth of hope and optimism… without forgetting for a moment that our events are being held in war conditions, in a very difficult social and economic environment.” 

Carnival

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek language learning platform now available in French and German
SOCIETY

Greek language learning platform now available in French and German

Scientists find evidence of eruption that is rewriting ‘Santorini’s geological history’
SOCIETY

Scientists find evidence of eruption that is rewriting ‘Santorini’s geological history’

‘Ten percent of Greeks are not adequately fed’
SOCIETY

‘Ten percent of Greeks are not adequately fed’

Can Athens become a city of bicycles?
SOCIETY

Can Athens become a city of bicycles?

Talk of the Town: The Changing Face of Athens
SOCIETY

Talk of the Town: The Changing Face of Athens

Can housing become affordable again?
SOCIETY

Can housing become affordable again?