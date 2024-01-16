SOCIETY

Greek language learning platform now available in French and German

StaEllinika.com, an online platform for learning Greek, is now available in French and German, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The platform was already available in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

All functions on the website are free, and can be used both by individual learners as well as educational institutions.

“The Greek language and Greek culture are a huge source of strength for diaspora Greeks, an integral component of our identity,” Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Kotsiras said. The expansion into French and German will open up this digital tool to an even greater global audience, he added.

The platform is a collaboration between the ministry’s General Secretariat of Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies of Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University. 

The ministry funded the platform’s French, German, Portuguese and Spanish versions. [AMNA]

