SOCIETY

Cars, the number one enemy of pedestrians

Cars, the number one enemy of pedestrians
[Nikos Kokkalias]

The growing need for parking has made it legal in almost all Athens streets and where it is not allowed it is done illegally at the expense of pavements and squares.

“Unfortunately pavements largely do not exist. The reasons have to do with the way our cities have been shaped; from landlords refusing to give more space from their land, to politicians who favor cars in every way,” says Thanos Vlastos, professor emeritus at the National Technical University of Athens and head of research projects at its Sustainable Mobility Unit.

Research by the SMU on behalf of the municipality showed that 2% of Athens’ streets have no sidewalk at all, 37% have pavements less than a meter wide, 32% are 1-2 meters, while only 25% are more than 2 meters.

Vlastos insists that if cars are reduced less parking spaces will be needed, giving more space for pedestrians, while stressing the need for reliable public transport.

City Life Survey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Can Athens become a city of bicycles?
SOCIETY

Can Athens become a city of bicycles?

Can housing become affordable again?
SOCIETY

Can housing become affordable again?

Old retail stores being transformed into apartments
SOCIETY

Old retail stores being transformed into apartments

Is Omonia about to become livable again?
SOCIETY

Is Omonia about to become livable again?

Climate change: Saving Athens from itself
PETROS BABASIKAS

Climate change: Saving Athens from itself

The balconies of Athens: Outdoor living and urban identity
SOCIETY

The balconies of Athens: Outdoor living and urban identity