paul-alivisatos-named-next-president-of-university-of-chicago

The University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees has named Paul Alivisatos as the institution’s 14th president, the university announced on Friday.

Alivisatos, 61, is currently executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a professor and the Samsung Distinguished Chair in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research in the Department of Chemistry and the former director of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

He was elected president at a meeting of the University’s Board of Trustees on Feb. 25 and will assume his role on Sept. 1. He will succeed Robert J. Zimmer, who has served as president since 2006.

“Throughout his distinguished academic career, Paul has demonstrated the skills and imagination needed to be an inspirational leader, confront the challenges of our time and guide the University of Chicago during a period of enormous opportunity,” said Joseph Neubauer, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, who led the search for a new president.