DIASPORA

AHI says Greek issues absent from US Senators’ letter on Turkey’s human rights abuses

ahi-says-greek-issues-absent-from-us-senators-letter-on-turkey-s-human-rights-abuses

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) expressed its concern about the absence of any mention of Turkey’s malign influences in the region, specifically toward Greece and Cyprus, in a letter signed by two US Senators to President Joe Biden on Turkey’s human rights abuses.

“We agree with the many details provided in the letter that indicate Turkey’s rogue behavior,” President Nick Larigakis wrote in a letter to Senators Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio  dated February 24. 

“Though I understand the purpose of this letter is to mainly focus on Turkey’s domestic context, it is equally crucial to highlight that Turkey is a purveyor of malign influence in the region. In particular, Turkey has been provocative toward US ally Greece, and strategic partner, Republic of Cyprus, pursuing problematic actions that often violate US laws.”

READ MORE
paul-alivisatos-named-next-president-of-university-of-chicago0
DIASPORA

Paul Alivisatos named next president of University of Chicago

greeks-abroad-closer-to-voting-back-home0
ELECTIONS

Greeks abroad closer to voting back home

[File photo of Alexandroupoli port]
UNITED STATES

HALC concerned over reports DFC might close office for the Aegean & Western Balkans

video-lecture-the-greek-language-a-living-bridge-through-history0
DIASPORA

Video lecture: ‘The Greek Language: A Living Bridge through History’

greek-canadian-billionaire-known-for-purchasing-pontiac-silverdome-dies-at-age-690
DIASPORA

Greek Canadian billionaire known for purchasing Pontiac Silverdome dies at age 69

greek-expats-will-soon-be-able-to-register-to-vote0
DIASPORA

Greek expats will soon be able to register to vote