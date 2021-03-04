AHI says Greek issues absent from US Senators’ letter on Turkey’s human rights abuses

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) expressed its concern about the absence of any mention of Turkey’s malign influences in the region, specifically toward Greece and Cyprus, in a letter signed by two US Senators to President Joe Biden on Turkey’s human rights abuses.

“We agree with the many details provided in the letter that indicate Turkey’s rogue behavior,” President Nick Larigakis wrote in a letter to Senators Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio dated February 24.

“Though I understand the purpose of this letter is to mainly focus on Turkey’s domestic context, it is equally crucial to highlight that Turkey is a purveyor of malign influence in the region. In particular, Turkey has been provocative toward US ally Greece, and strategic partner, Republic of Cyprus, pursuing problematic actions that often violate US laws.”