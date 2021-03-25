AHI notes common ideals between Greek, American Revolution

Hellenic Army vehicles are driven during a military parade marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, in Athens, Greece March 25, 2021. [Vassilis Triandafyllou/Reuters]

American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis celebrated the bicentennial of the Greek War for Independence on Thursday noting the common ideals shared by the Greek and American Revolutions.

“As Americans of Greek heritage, we take special pride in the success of our great nation knowing that these Hellenic principles have provided the basis for the unprecedented prosperity of our country,” Nick Larigakis said in a press release.

He said the American Revolution was inspired by the same ideals of the Enlightenment which inspired the Greek War of Independence.

The American people manifested their adherence to these ideals through their ardent vocal and humanitarian support for the Greek cause, he added.

“Today, we must also look to the future and ensure the friendship and strategic partnership between these two longstanding allies remains strong and continues to flourish,” he said.