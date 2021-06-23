US-Greece Defense Act clears Senate committee; Menendez, Rubio welcome vote

US Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) welcomed the approval of their bipartisan bill to bolster the United States’ defense partnership with Greece, the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021, by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The bipartisan legislation boosts support for Greece’s military modernization by authorizing new transfers of American military equipment and fostering increased multilateral engagement among Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States.

Menendez is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and Rubio is Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

“As this important bipartisan legislation heads to the Senate floor for full consideration, we must remain committed to ensuring our nation enhances its defense cooperation with Greece, a valued NATO ally,” Rubio said. “I thank my committee colleagues for voting to send this bill to the Senate floor in support of one of our nation’s most important Eastern Mediterranean partners and a fellow democracy.”

“I am very proud to see the Senate Foreign Relations Committee come together in support of this common sense legislation that not only bolsters Greece’s efforts to modernize its armed forces, but also strengthens our bilateral defense relationship and enduring ties with our instrumental Hellenic partners,” Menendez said.

“I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to secure Senate passage of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act so we can continue promoting security cooperation and lasting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean for years to come.”