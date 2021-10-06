Greek, Cypriot American groups welcome passage of Titus amendment

Greek and Cypriot American organizations have issued a joint statement welcoming the passage of an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that could affect the status of Turkish far-right nationalist group the Grey Wolves.

The amendment, introduced by Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV), requires that the State Department send a report to Congress on the activities of the Grey Wolves against the United States and its partners, including an assessment of whether the Grey Wolves meet the criteria to be designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

“This amendment is truly significant because it is the first measure that has ever been taken to hold Turkey accountable for its support for extremist and radical Islamist terrorist organizations under the reign of its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), and the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA).