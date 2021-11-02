further-delays-in-launch-of-high-speed-trains

The launch of rail operator Trainose’s high-speed trains has been put in doubt after the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) sought more time to evaluate Trenitalia’s application for certification of the ETR 470 trains it plans to introduce to the Greek network in January 2022.

The problem began in the summer with the sand dispersing devices (used to improve traction) that Trenitalia is obliged under Greek railway regulations to place on its trains, and apparently forgot to do so.

The latest extension request by the Italian company eyed a deadline for the submission of the updated supporting documents on December 31.

RAS, for its part, argued that additional time was needed to properly assess the new application dossier and proposed an extension until March 1.

The new deadline, however, far exceeds the original schedule, according to which the trains would run in Greece from January.