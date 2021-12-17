argo-awards-bestowed-to-outstanding-greeks-abroad

Eight distinguished figures of the Greek diaspora have been honored for excelling in their field and promoting Greece abroad at the third edition of the annual Argo Awards.

Held under the auspices of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the event took place at the Pireos anex of the Benaki Museum on Thursday.

Below is a list of the winners in all eight categories:

Science Award: Kypros Nicolaides, Professor of Fetal Medicine at King’s College London.

Culture and Arts Award: Jeffrey Eugenides, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and short story writer.

Entrepreneurship Award: George Yancopoulos, Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer.

Innovation Award: Anastasia Ailamaki, Professor of Computer Sciences at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland and the Director of the Data-Intensive Applications and Systems lab.

Humanitarian Award: Archimandrite Themistoklis Adamopoulos of Sierra Leone.

Sociopolitical contribution: Margaritis Schinas, European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life.

Sports Award: Lefteris Petrounias, Olympic Gymnastics Champion.

Gastronomy Award: Costas Spiliadis, Executive Chef and Founder at Milos restaurants.