9th annual THI gala raises $2mln

Alex Gorsky, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, receives the Prometheus Award, by Andrew N. Liveris, The Hellenic Initiative Chairman. [THI]

The Hellenic Initiative, a nonprofit organization founded “to support sustainable economic recovery” in Greece amid the financial crisis in 2021, raised $2 million at its night annual fundraising gala.

Held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 4, the gala was back in person and streamed online to an international audience after last year’s virtual event.

Titled “Moving forward together,” the event highlighted stories of Greek resilience in the face of adversity. Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky was honored during the event. The firm has been a key hiring partner for ReGeneration, THI’s employment and training program for young graduates in Greece.

“Johnson & Johnson’s ongoing support of the ReGeneration program is an extraordinary commitment,” THI Board Chairman Andrew N. Liveris said, while laying out THI’s vision “to build a modern Greece by providing guidance and career development opportunities for young Greeks.”

Since its founding, THI has distributed $18 million for grants providing crisis relief to underserved communities in Greece and supporting entrepreneurial development programs.

“Greeks have always come together to aid those in less fortunate situations,” THI Board President and Gibson Dunn Partner George P. Stamas said.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of love and support that continues to propel THI forward,” THI Executive Director Peter Poulos added.