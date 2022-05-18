Reforming Greece a key priority, PM says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrapped up his visit to the United States on Tuesday attending a dinner with representatives of Greek-American advocacy organizations during which he affirmed the efforts of his conservative administration to transform Greece into a thoroughly modern state.

During his speech, Mitsotakis emphasized the fact that the country managed to reverse the brain drain by luring back young professionals who fled after the financial crisis. Highly-skilled talent, Mitsotakis said, is drawn to Greece by falling unemployment rates as well as by a belief in the country’s longterm prospects.

The dinner was attended by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, and Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

During the event, 12 prominent diaspora Greeks received an award for their contribution to Greece.