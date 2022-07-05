DIASPORA

Archbishop Elpidophoros delivers keynote speech at opening of Clergy-Laity Congress

[GOARCH/Brittainy Newman]

The Clergy-Laity Congress in New York City returned after two years on Monday and also commemorated the centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.  

“As a unified Archdiocese, let us lay hold of hope for the future – a hope that is founded upon the legacy of our past and our effectual energy in the present moment. We have the firm foundation. And we have the dynamism to go forward,” Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who led the doxology service, said in his keynote address at the congress’ opening/

Opening remarks were also offered by co-chairs of the Clergy-Laity Congress Nick Karacostas and Chrysanthy Demos; Secretary of the Archdiocesan Council and Presiding Officer of the Congress The Honorable Theodore Bozonelis, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams; Vice-Chairman of the Archdiocesan Council John Catsimatidis; President of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society Arlene Siavelis Kehl; Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Her Excellency Alexandra Papadopoulou;  Ambassador of Cyprus His Excellency Marios Lysiotis; and Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese V. Rev. Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos. Virtual greetings were presented by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. (Full Greetings) 

Elpidophoros also recognized the two living former Archbishops of America, Spyridon and Demetrios, in attendance at the opening, as Centennial Honorees. 

“Having these two former Archbishops of America with us is a tremendous honor, as it offers us an even better glimpse into the history of our Church here in America. What I am trying to say is that their presence here at our Centennial Clergy-Laity Congress affirms the continuation of our unity, as well as the perpetuation of the spiritual bonds of our faith and leadership through the ages,” he said.

