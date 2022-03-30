elpidophoros-briefly-admitted-to-hospital

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was briefly admitted to hospital for tests before being discharged Tuesday.

Elpidophoros, 54, was admitted to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center on the third day of his pastoral trip to the Metropolis of San Francisco, after feeling unwell.

“He underwent tests and was diagnosed with a minor infection, for which his medical team, led by Dr Areti Tillou, prescribed antibiotics and rest,” a statement from the Greek Archdiocese of America said.

“His Eminence was released from the hospital and is expected to resume regular activity in the coming days,” it said.