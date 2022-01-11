DIASPORA

Elpidopohors offers condolences to victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has issued condolences to families of those killed in a January 9 apartment building blaze in the Bronx that killed 17 people, including eight children.

“We mourn with all those affected by the horrific fire in the Bronx and pray for the souls of the lost. In loving our neighbors as ourselves, we must consider everyone as our neighbor,” Elpidophoros tweeted.

He also encouraged the community to give to support those families impacted by the fire. 

