Father Alex Karloutsos to receive US Presidential Medal of Freedom

Father Alex Karloutsos, who retired as vicar general of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America last year, is to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the US, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, the White House says.

In 2021, Father Karloutsos stood down as vicar general of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. In his 50 years’ service as a priest, he provided counsel to several US presidents and was named by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios as a protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The cleric was one of 17 recipients named by President Biden on Friday.

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come,” Biden said.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022.