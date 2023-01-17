AHI reiterates opposition to F-16 sale to Turkey

The Washington-based American Hellenic Institute issued a statement on Monday “strongly reiterating” its opposition to the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Turkey, just as US President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress to green-light the deal.

“Turkey uses US-supplied aircraft to infringe on Greek airspace, which violates US law as it applies to the sale and use of US military equipment to foreign countries, namely the Arms Export Control Act. In addition, Turkey had been removed from the F-35 program for its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, for which it continues to remain sanctioned under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA),” AHI President Nick Larigakis said in the statement.

“The Biden administration’s desire to sell jets to Turkey is unconscionable and wreaks of appeasement. Turkey holding Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids hostage for its own gain is not new behavior… In addition, Turkey constantly challenges Greek sovereignty, violating Greek airspace over 11,000 times in 2022 alone. Furthermore, Turkey continues to maintain its 48-year-old illegal military occupation of Cyprus. Turkey and the leadership of the pseudo-state have advocated for a ‘two-state’ solution in Cyprus, and in recent months have threatened to illegally reopen the entire city of Varosha,” Larigakis said.

“The Administration needs to call out Turkey for what it is at this point: a failed ally, rogue state and pariah,” he added.