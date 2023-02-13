DIASPORA

Greek-American associations launch relief campaign for Turkey, Syria

[EPA]

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Hellenic Bar Association of Illinois have teamed up in an initiative to send critical relief to Turkey and Syria in the wake of the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands and left hundreds of thousands more homeless.

To this end, the two organizations have created a wishlist on Amazon for the purchase of critical supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, hand warmers and other survival items.  

“There is so much suffering in the aftermath of this disaster. Please consider donating what you can to help those in need,” the bar association said in an announcement.

To help the relief effort, click here.

Earthquake

