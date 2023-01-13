NoJetsForTurkey launches petition against unconditional F-16 sale to Turkey

An online petition calling on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to stop the unconditional sale of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey, has been started by the #NoJetsForTurkey coalition led by the Hellenic American Leadership Council advocacy group.

“The Erdogan government has made it clear that it has no intention of coming into compliance with US law or dealing with the underlying conditions that led to Turkey’s ejection from the F-35 program,” the petition states.

It warns that Ankara has declared its intention of purchasing additional S-400 air defense missiles from Russia, adding that several times over the last year various Turkish officials expressed a willingness to purchase Russian fighter jets.

“At a time where the rest of NATO is displaying unity and resolve, Turkey is attempting to hold Finland and Sweden’s accession hostage to outrageous demands for Sweden to violate the rule of law,” the petition says, while slamming Turkey for systematically violating international law in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

“It would be diplomatic malpractice to fail to address the unprecedented level of Turkish incursions into Greek airspace and over Greek territory,” it warns.

“Turkey seems to believe that once they are in possession of American weapons they are free to use them against America’s interests, allies, partners, and in violation of American law.”

The petition will be delivered in person in Washington DC.

The online petition is available here.