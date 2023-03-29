Elpidophoros to represent Greek-American community at White House reception

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will represent the Greek-American community at the White House’s celebration of Greek Independence Day.

The annual reception for Greek Independence Day this year returns to the White House in its traditional form, having been postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and held virtually in 2021. In 2022, the event was rescheduled for May to coincide with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official visit to the US capital.

Prior to the joint statements, Elpidophoros will have a private meeting with US President Joe Biden, during which he is expected to seek support for a range of critical issues including the Aegean, Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate. [AMNA]