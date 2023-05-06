Top US policymakers to participate in 38th annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference

Top policymakers from the United States involved in formulating policies towards Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece are scheduled to participate in the 38th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC from May 9-11.

Organized by PSEKA (The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus), the conference aims to engage congressional leaders and raise awareness about the situation in Cyprus.

PSEKA President Philip M. Christopher emphasized the significance of addressing Turkey’s violations in Cyprus and called upon leaders to take action.

Amidst fierce competition for attention, with senators receiving an average of 25,000 written communications weekly and House members receiving 5,000, the conference has garnered substantial attention. Several organizations, including AHEPA, AHI, HALC, FCAO, HANC, and the Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce, are collaborating to support the event.

The participation of committee leaders and influential members of Congress, such as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, adds further weight to the conference.

Additionally, more than 30 senators and representatives with legislative significance for Cyprus will be in attendance.

“Although we are frustrated and disappointed with the lack of progress on Cyprus, we remain strong and united to the struggle of the Cypriot people for freedom and justice,” Christopher said.