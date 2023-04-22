‘Extraordinary Greek People’ book signing at Greek NY Consulate

Greek-American community leaders filled the New York Greek Consulate to celebrate the release of the book, “The Extraordinary Greek People: Their Remarkable Achievements and Philosophy for Living from Ancient Times to Today.”

In the book, author Andy Manatos profiles by 60 Greeks who have enjoyed success, led by the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America, Archbishop Elpidophoros, who submitted personal essays reflecting on how Hellenism has impacted their achievements.

The Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou welcomed the many community leaders in attendance, such as John Catsimatidis, Philip Christopher, Nicholas Gage, Paulette Poulos and Athan Stephanopoulos, Leadership 100 Chairman Jim Logothetis, AHEPA Board Chair Nick Karacostas, PSEKA Alternate President Tasos Zambas; Archon National Council Member Peter Kakoyiannis and fellow Archons John Louizos, Markos Marinakis, and Stavro Soussou; Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis; Tsakos Energy Navigation CIO Dimitris Bertolis; Chairman of the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade John Vasiliou; National Herald editor Vanessa Diamataris, GAEIS Board Chair Stelios Taketzis; Alma Bank Senior Advisor Nancy Papaioannou and Red Apple Group Senior VP Eftihia Pylarinou Piper.

The book claims to be “not only a story of the past, but also of the present – from the Golden Age of Greece to today. Filled with little known historical facts about Hellenism and the Greek people, anecdotes of what it means to be a Hellene, and an exploration of the unique Greek word ‘philotimo,’ or love of honor, that runs deep within every Hellene’s psyche.”

The book can be purchased online.