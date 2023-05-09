DIASPORA

Picturesque Greek doors inspire Washington photo show

Picturesque Greek doors inspire Washington photo show

The Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, is unveiling an exhibition of photographs by Dody Tsiantar, a journalist and retired adjunct professor at Columbia University J School.

“Glimpses of Greece: Door Portraits,” comprises a collection of shots taken by Tsiantar on her cellphone camera while traveling around the country.

The theme was inspired by an eye-catching red door on the island of Santorini, which inspired her to regard doors as “a promise of opportunities, mystery, and even, secrets.”

The show will run at the embassy (2217 Massachusetts Avenue) weekdays from May 11 to June 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exhibition

