tentoglou-retains-his-european-crown-in-long-jump

Greek long-jumper Miltos Tentoglou measured a world leading effort in the final of the European Indoor Championships in Poland on Friday to make it two in a row in this competition.

The Greek champion measured 8.35 meters from his first jump in the final at Torun to win the gold medal as he edged out Sweden’s Thobias Montler by four centimeters. Finland’s Kristian Pulli was third with 8.24 meters.

Tentoglou skipped his second, third and sixth attempt, while his fourth and fifth were invalid.

Tentoglou, who will be 23 years old later this month, added this year’s gold medal to that he secured two years ago in London, while also being the reigning European Outdoor Champion after his gold in 2018 in Berlin.