paok-spared-derby-loss-right-at-the-end

PAOK was awarded a 93rd-minute penalty when the referee considered that Aris keeper Zacharie Boucher (right) punched PAOK's Sverrir Ingi Ingason (left) in the process of punching the ball away.

PAOK snatched a late equalizer against Aris in Sunday’s Thessaloniki derby, while PAS Giannina downed Panathinaikos for the third time in a few weeks.

PAOK and Aris drew 2-2 at Toumba, with Aris leading 2-0 up to the 87th minute through goals by Facundo Bertoglio and Dimitris Manos, but the late strikes by Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Adelino Vieirinha (from the penalty spot) spared PAOK’s blushes.

The result kept Aris in second, but with an increased distance of 16 points from leader Olympiakos, one round of games before the end of the regular season. The Reds beat Lamia 3-0 at home, all goals coming in the first half, from Armindo Bruma, Kostas Fortounis and Youssef El-Arabi.

PAS defeated Panathinaikos 1-0 at home, three days after eliminating the Greens from the Cup with a 2-1 win in Athens, and putting Panathinaikos manager Laszlo Boloni in precarious position. This time the Ioannina team had Nicolae Milinceanu on the scoresheet.

That result allowed Asteras Tripolis to join Panathinaikos on 42 points, after its 1-1 draw at Atromitos.

In one of the season’s best matches, bottom team Larissa beat host OFI 3-2 and brought about the resignation of OFI manager Nikos Simos on Saturday. On Sunday Panetolikos saw off Volos 1-0.

On Monday AEK hosts Apollon Smyrnis.