SPORTS SOCCER

PAOK beats AEK to set up Cup final with Olympiakos

paok-beats-aek-to-set-up-cup-final-with-olympiakos

Olympiakos and PAOK will vie for the Greek Cup in May after clinching the ticket to the final with home wins against PAS Giannina and AEK on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

With the absence of fans possibly being a blessing in disguise, as the matches went on peacefully unlike in other years, PAOK scored a second win against AEK on Thursday, this time a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph at Toumba that completed a 3-1 aggregate victory for the Thessaloniki club.

AEK needed to score to cancel out PAOK’s 1-0 win in Athens three weeks earlier, and managed to do it halfway through the second half with Kostas Galanopoulos, a few minutes after PAOK captain Adelino Vieirinha missed a penalty.

However PAOK managed to turn things around in the last 10 minutes, as it managed to equalize on the night with Michael Krmencik, and then seal qualification to the final with a spectacular lob by Andrija Zivkovic in injury time.

A day earlier Olympiakos had beaten PAS 3-1 in Piraeus to advance to the final on a 4-2 aggregate result, aspiring to complete a second consecutive double in the final at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

The Reds took a 2-0 first-half lead with a Youssef El-Arabi brace. PAS regained some hope through Alexandros Kartalis early in the second half, but seven minutes on Bruma restored the hosts’ two goal lead.

Soccer
READ MORE
SOCCER

Reds strolled, Greens are robbed

paok-joins-aris-in-second-aek-saves-a-point
SOCCER

PAOK joins Aris in second, AEK saves a point

zifkovic-double-gives-paok-win-over-the-reds
SOCCER

Zifkovic double gives PAOK win over the Reds

paok-and-olympiakos-edge-close-to-the-cup-final
SOCCER

PAOK and Olympiakos edge close to the Cup final

olympiakos-historic-mauling-of-aek
SOCCER

Olympiakos’ historic mauling of AEK

greece-lucky-to-escape-a-home-loss-to-georgia
SOCCER

Greece lucky to escape a home loss to Georgia