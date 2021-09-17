group-stage-start-with-wins-for-reds-and-paok

The Greek teams enjoyed a positive start to their group stage campaigns in Europe on Thursday, with two wins out of two against quite inferior opponents.

In the Europa League Olympiakos needed an 87th-minute goal to neat visiting Antwerp 2-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Youssef El-Arabi gave the Greek champion a 52nd-minute lead, but the Belgians equalized with Mbwana Samatta with 16 minutes left to play.

That time proved enough for Olympiakos to find the goal that gave it all three points, coming three minutes from the end courtesy of Oleg Reabciuk in spectacular fashion too.

PAOK scored Greece’s first ever group-stage victory at the newborn Europa Conference League, beating lowly Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 at Gibraltar.

The Greek cup holder had Chuba Akpom first on target in first-half injury time, with Alexandru Mitrita doubling the Thessaloniki team’s tally early into the second half.