super-league-summit-reverts-to-red-again

Olympiakos, PAOK and Panathinaikos were the big winners of round 4 of the Super League, but it is only the Reds that have climbed at the top of the table.

This fourth round has somewhat restored the order of things at the table, as hitherto leader Volos came crushing down from the top through a 5-1 mauling at Panathinaikos on Sunday.

The Greens enjoyed their fastest ever two-goal advantage in their Super League history to advance from the fourth minute with goals by Carlitos and Fotis Ioannidis, before Tasos Hatziyiovannis, Mateus Vital and Carlitos again completed the routing of the visitors; they only pulled one back through Levent Gulen.

That allowed Olympiakos to rise to the summit for the first time this season, courtesy of a 2-0 road win over Asteras Tripolis. Tiquinho and Aguibou Camara were on target for the Reds who are now on 10 points.

Volos is on nine, along with PAOK that won the weekend’s derby, beating AEK 2-0 at home. This most convincing of performances so far this season for the Thessaloniki club was graced by goals from Diego Biseswar and Jasmin Kurtic.

PAS Giannina remained unbeaten and reached eight points via its 1-1 draw with OFI on Monday.

Aris had an emphatic 3-1 win at struggling Atromitos, Apollon got off the mark with a goalless draw at home against Ionikos, and Lamia shared a 2-2 result with Panetolikos.