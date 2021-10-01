euroleague-starts-with-olympiakos-on-a-high

The dawn of the 2021-22 Euroleague has found Panathinaikos sleeping and Olympiakos wide awake, as the Greek representatives could not have had any more different starts to their campaign.

On Thursday Panathinaikos went down practically without a battle at new boys Monaco 75-63, though the final score does not do justice to the Monegasques’ supremacy on the night.

The hosts led easily throughout their maiden game in the competition and extended their advantage up to 22 points in the last quarter, with the Greens only reducing that deficit toward the end.

Ioannis Papapetrou topped the Greeks’ scoring with 16 points on the night.

Olympiakos on the other hand produced a spectacular performance at home on Friday to dismiss Baskonia 75-50.

The Reds hit the ground running at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, deciding the game from the second quarter as they led 47-22 at half-time.

The second half was reduced to what looked like a preseason friendly (28-28 partial score) as the Vitoria tea, appeared incapable of matching its host in Piraeus.

Sasha Vezenkov made 16 points and Moustapha Fall another 11 for Olympiakos.