inconsistent-greens-and-reds-lose-in-europe

Consistency is a key element a Euroleague team needs in order to prosper in this demanding competition, but both Panathinaikos and Olympiakos lacked it on their travels this week in Israel and Russia respectively, going down to their hosts in the end.

Panathinaikos lost 77-73 at Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, as it played second fiddle to the Israeli team for the first 35 minutes.

Then with the score at 64-44 in Maccabi’s favor, the Greens started a desperate effort that very nearly changed everything, as they came within striking distance just before the end (75-73) with a spectacular 29 points in five minutes. But that was not enough.

Daryl Macon led the Greens’ scoring with 17 points, ahead of Ioannis Papapetrou (15) and Okaro White (14).

Olympiakos also had to play catch-up in Moscow, before going down to CSKA 88-82 on Monday.

A destructive second quarter, when CSKA scored a partial 28-13, proved decisive, as the Russians that had trailed 25-20 after the first period dictated the rest of the game even though they were no better than Olympiakos in the second half.

One last effort by the Greeks in the dying minutes proved too little, too late, though this was always a game that Olympiakos would not have to win.

Tyler Dorsey was spectacular for the Reds, with 32 points including seven triples, though he was not enough either.

Olympiakos is now on a 3-2 record, while Panathinaikos has only got one win in five games.