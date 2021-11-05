identical-losses-for-olympiakos-and-paok

Olympiakos went down to Eindracht Frankfurt for a second time in two weeks, this time at home, and PAOK suffered a home reverse to Copenhagen in a bad night for Greek soccer in Europe.

Olympiakos lost 2-1 to Eindracht for the Europa League, as its early lead was reversed at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Youssef El-Arabi put the Reds in front on the 12th minute, but five minutes on Daichi Kamada equalized for the visitors.

The game appeared to head for a draw, but in injury time substitute Jens Hauge gave the Frankfurt side all three points.

The Reds have a series of complaints from the referee, with coach Pedro Martins saying that Eindracht’s second goal should not have counted due to a foul and that the German team should have been left with 10 men.

Olympiakos is left with six points from four games, which makes the upcoming home encounter with Fenerbahce the likely decider for qualification, as the Turkish team is one point behind the Greek champion.

In Thessaloniki PAOK lost in exactly the same way as Olympiakos, surrendering its early advantage to go down 2-1 to Copenhagen for the Europa Conference League.

Andrija Zivkovic put PAOK in the driver’s seat from the seventh minute. However the Danish team avenged its loss two weeks earlier through goals from Peter Ankersen and Pep Biel on either side of half-time.

The result means Copenhagen has joined PAOK in second with seven points, while Slovan Bratislava has gone top on nine.