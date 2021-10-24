camara-and-masouras-keep-olympiakos-on-top

Olympiakos defeated PAOK 2-1 in an action-packed encounter between the champion and the cup holder, leaving the Reds alone on top, one point ahead of AEK, and PAOK four points off the pace.

In a game with three goals and four contributions by the goal frames, Olympiakos took its first top-of-the-table victory this season thanks to two first-half strikes by Aguibou Camara and Giorgos Masouras. Thomas Murg reduced the arrears 10 minutes from time for the visitors, who also had a penalty appeal turned down in time added-on.

The Piraeus team is now on 17 points from seven matches, with AEK on 16, and with PAOK and Volos on 13.

That was after AEK overcame the resistance of host Volos with a 3-1 score on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Karim Ansarifard, Steven Zuber and Ehsan Hajsafi. Volos pulled one back via Jean Pierre Rhyner.

Panathinaikos suffered its third loss in four road games, going down at Asteras Tripolis 2-1 on Saturday. The league’s top scorer Carlitos gave the Greens the lead, but Asteras turned things around before the end of the first half with Jeronimo Barrales and Kevin Soni.

Aris scored an emphatic 5-1 win over visiting Panetolikos, Apollon Smyrnis came off the bottom with its first win, a 1-0 home triumph over PAS Giannina and OFI shared a goalless draw with Lamia in Crete.

All this has left Atromitos three points adrift at the foot of the table, as the Peristeri club suffered a 2-0 home reverse to Ionikos on Saturday.