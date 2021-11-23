nedovic-has-the-greens-win-again-in-piraeus

Panathinaikos came back from 14 points down to beat archrival Olympiakos in Piraeus on Monday and reclaim the top of the Basket League table.

The Greens won 81-76 scoring 26 points in the last six minutes to overturn deficits of 59-45 and 67-55. This was the first time the two sides have met in the league since Olympiakos abandoned the Basket League in the spring of 2019, but once again the Greens reigned supreme at the Peace and Friendship Stadium.

Panathinaikos, now on a 6-1 record, had Nemanja Nedovic score 24 points and lead its fightback, while Olympiakos was the victim of its poor concentration in the last quarter.

Over 1,000 Panathinaikos fans awaited the team on its way back to the Olympic Sports Center, to celebrate this unexpected win for a team that has five straight losses in the Euroleague.

The weekend had seen another very tight game, with AEK defeating host Lavrio 82-81 on Saturday and joining it at the fifth spot of the table.

Promitheas is on 6-2 after beating ambitious Kolossos Rhodes 76-61 in Patra.

PAOK saw off Larissa 82-71 and Peristeri defeated Apollon Patras 78-68. The match between Iraklis and Ionikos was postponed due to Covid cases among the Nikaia team’s players.