Sailing champ lashes out

Greek sailing champion Vasileia Karachaliou has lashed out against the president of the Greek Olympic Committee, Spyros Kapralos, accusing him of making threats “in a nationalist guise” because she plans to represent a different country in her sport, citing a lack of support from the Greek state.

Kapralos has said that he will not help the laser radial athlete switch country because the Greeks, like himself, want to see her competing with the Greek colors. 

“I prefer to wait as long as it takes, even if you decide to exact revenge by destroying my next Olympiad in order to have peace of mind and elementary respect for my efforts,” she said in a social media post.

