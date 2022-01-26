SPORTS

Tsitsipas hammers Sinner to book Australian Open semis spot

tsitsipas-hammers-sinner-to-book-australian-open-semis-spot
[Reuters]
Courtney Walsh

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semi-final following his scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, the Greek defeated Italian Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours.

Stretched to five sets by Taylor Fritz on Monday, the fourth seed showed no signs of fatigue in a match that started in blazing sunshine but finished under the roof after a storm hit.

The 23-year-old will play the winner of the quarter-final between Russian Daniil Medvedev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Wednesday. [Reuters]

Tennis
READ MORE
sakkari-eliminated-at-australian-open
SPORTS

Sakkari eliminated at Australian Open

[Reuters]
AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Tsitsipas beats Paire without realizing it to reach last 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Sebastian Baez of Argentina during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. [Andy Brownbill/AP]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas toils past Baez to seal third-round spot in Melbourne

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sweden's Mikael Ymer shake hands after their first round match. [Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas makes confident start with straight-sets win

maria-sakkari-beats-tatjana-maria-in-straight-sets-in-opening-match
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022

Maria Sakkari beats Tatjana Maria in straight sets in opening match

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a ball to Casper Ruud of Norway (not pictured) at Aviva Centre. [John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports]
SPORTS

Djokovic ‘playing by his own rules,’ says Tsitsipas