outstanding-nedovic-averts-shock-for-the-greens

Promitheas Patras has reached the Greek Cup semifinals, where it will face Panathinaikos, while the Greens fended off a real scare in the league at Larissa thanks to an extraordinary Nemanja Nedovic.

Promitheas hosted PAOK on Saturday for the sole pending quarterfinal of the Cup, and duly won 100-86 with 27 points from Dimitris Agravanis.

The draw for the semis took place on Monday and has pitted Promitheas with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos with AEK. The semifinals will take place on February 18 and the final two days later.

In the league there were two games played, having been postponed from the previous months. The favorites won, but had to work hard for that.

Panathinaikos trailed host Larissa 19 points in the third period (56-37), but managed to bounce back and win 90-86 on Sunday thanks to an outstanding show by Nedovic, with 38 points and eight triples.

Then on Monday Olympiakos outplayed Aris 87-76 in Thessaloniki, as it defended its 21-point lead (51-30) even when Aris cut the distance to seven (80-73) with Canadian Olivier Hanlan scoring 35 for Aris.