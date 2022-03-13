SPORTS BASKETBALL

Big win for Aris over AEK in Basket League

Aris produced a stunning performance to beat AEK in the Basket League, in a weekend that was seriously affected by the coronavirus, as three out of the six games scheduled got postponed.

Aris rallied in the second half at the Nick Galis Hall to beat AEK 91-73 on Sunday and rise further in the standings. Aris has also beaten Panathinaikos at home this season.

On Sunday Panathinaikos had no problems at home against visiting Peristeri, despite having five players missing. The Greens won 75-57 thanks to their tight defense and remain on top of the table.

Olympiakos strolled past bottom team Iraklis winning 94-65, as it prepares to greet Panathinaikos on Thursday for the Euroleague in the all-Greek derby.

The Ionikos vs Kolossos, Larissa vs Promitheas and Apollon Patras vs Lavtio games were postponed due to numerous Covid cases.

