Poor performance for Greece in Montenegro

Friendly loss at Podgorica with a 1-0 score for the national team

Greece’s friendly at Montenegro on Monday had no resemblance to that at Romania three days earlier, with the national team going down 1-0 at Podgorica after hardly putting up any fight.

The second match with Uruguayan manager Gustavo Poyet on the Greece’s bench offered Greek fans very little to remember.

With four changes to the starting lineup from the winning friendly in Bucharest on Friday, Greece produced very little in attack. Its sole decent chance came on the 92nd minute, when a positive move by the Greek midfielder culminated in a Dimitris Pelkas swerving shot that breezed past the hosts’ upright.

Montenegro deservedly won the match, courtesy of 59th-minute goal by Milutin Osmajic.

Greece’s next games will be in June, when it plays four games within 10 days on June 2-12.

