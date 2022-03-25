reds-seal-top-four-finish-in-euroleague

Olympiakos has clinched a top-four finish in this year’s Euroleague and is already preparing for its all-important play-off encounters, scoring one win and one loss over the week, while Panathinaikos ended its losing streak.

The Reds had a very poor game at Monaco on Wednesday, losing 92-72. The hosts were by far the better team on the night, winning the game on the strength of a spectacular second quarter when they enjoyed a partial 29-9.

Moustapha Fall and Sasha Vezenkov made 18 points apiece for unrecognizable Olympiakos.

Then on Friday the Piraeus team was much more convincing, focusing on its offense and outscoring a strong Villeurbanne 94-80.

The French team relied too much on three-pointers, staying in the game for as long as they went in, but Olympiakos kept pushing to lead 47-43 at half-time and ease to a 14-point win in the end.

Tyler Dorsey scored 21 points, followed by Vezenkov with 18.

Olympiakos is now on an 18-9 record, while Panathinaikos improved to 7-17.

The Greens upset Bayern Munich 80-67 in Athens on Tuesday in a game where they were on top from start to finish.

Bayern did cut the distance down to a single point (65-64), but Panathinaikos was determined not to let this one go.

Daryl Macon paced the Greek champion with 18 points, with Okaro White scoring another 16; yet it was Howard Sant-Roos (15 points, nine rebounds, three steals) who was the Greens’ MVP.