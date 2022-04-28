Olympiakos regains upper hand in Euroleague play-offs

Olympiakos is on the verge of qualifying to the Euroleague Final Four after its road win at Monaco on Wednesday, as it now leads the best-of-five series 2-1 thanks to its 87-83 result in Game 3.

The Greeks were erratic at times in a tense game, that had in excitement what it lacked in quality.

Monaco advanced 23-19 after Q1, but Olympiakos recovered to regain the lead and did not relinquish it until 24 minutes later.

It appeared that the Greeks had the game all wrapped up when Q3 ended 71-58 in the visitors’ favor. However Monaco bounced back from 15 points down (73-58) to take the lead 80-79.

Then suddenly Olympiakos regained its composure, while Mike James got fouled out for Monaco, and the Reds won the match making the right choices in the end.

Kostas Sloukas paced the Piraeus team with 21 points, followed by Sasha Vezenkov with 17.

Game 4 is taking place on Friday, again in Monaco.