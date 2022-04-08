greens-end-euroleague-campaign-with-win-in-turkey

Panathinaikos has completed its Euroleague campaign this season with a loss in Germany and a win in Turkey, while Olympiakos has just found out that Monaco will be its opponent in the play-offs.

For the second week in a row Panathinaikos was disappointing in the first game and impressive in the second, finishing its worst Euroleague campaign to date with a couple of face-saving wins in the last three games and a 9-19 record, on 13th.

On Wednesday the Greens went down 87-78 at Alba Berlin after a fairly erratic performance that seemed to have little motivation.

Then on Friday, and despite the absence of Nemanja Nedovic, Panathinaikos won 62-59 at Fenerbahce. It was dominant in the first half, that finished 38-32 and bounced back from eight points down (56-48) to win through a buzzer-beating Daryl Macon triple.

There are concerns about an injury to Howard Sant-Roos ahead of Monday’s derby with Olympiakos for the Greek league, but Nedovic will return.

In the Euroleague play-offs Olympiakos, that has finished second after Real Madrid’s home loss to Bayern, will face Monaco with home advantage.

The best-of-five play-offs start with Game 1 on April 19 or 20 and Game 2 two days later, both in Piraeus.