PAOK’s draw with AEK brings Reds ever closer to title

Olympiakos is now just a win away from claiming another Super League title, as it managed to beat PAS Giannina with a last-gasp effort, while PAOK dropped two points at home to AEK.

The Reds beat PAS 3-2 in a memorable encounter in Piraeus on Sunday. They led 2-0 with goals from Youssef El-Arabi and Garry Rodrigues, but the Ioannina team managed to equalize via Juan Jose Perea and Jan-Marc Schneider. However Olympiakos had the last laugh, as Rony Lopes scored eight minutes into time added-on.

PAOK drew 1-1 with AEK in the weekend’s biggest game, a result that has left none of them happy. AEK led with Nordin Amrabat before Antonio Colak put PAOK back on level terms. The Croatian striker also had a goal disallowed for handball, that is highly debatable.

Argentine manager Matias Almeyda was at the stands, having agreed to take over at AEK after the end of the season.

Panathinaikos scored the most meaningful result of the weekend, beating 10-man Aris 1-0 in Athens. Bart Schenkeveld headed the Greens’ winner that has lifted them to the third spot of the play-off table.

Olympiakos has 73 points, PAOK is on 60, Panathinaikos reached 54, Aris has 53, AEK 52 and PAS Giannina 43.

In the play-outs on Saturday, Volos drew 1-1 with Atromitos and Panetolikos beat 1-0 OFI away.

On Monday Asteras Tripolis greets Lamia and Ionikos hosts Apollon Smyrnis.