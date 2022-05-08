SPORTS BASKETBALL

Promitheas sends Iraklis closer to relegation

[Intime]

Barring a huge upset, i.e. a win over champion Panathinaikos, Iraklis is heading down from the Basket League to the A2 division, following its loss at Promitheas in Patra on Saturday.

One round before the end of the regular season Iraklis suffered a 78-69 reverse at Promitheas and has only got mathematical hopes of staying up. These were kept alive by the defeats of Apollon Patras and Ionikos, but the Thessaloniki team will have to defeat Panathinaikos in the final round of games and see one of Apollon and Ionikos lose.

On Saturday Apollon went down 78-68 at Panathinaikos, while on Sunday Ionikos lost at home to leader Olympiakos with an 86-78 score.

Kolossos has sealed the third spot in the regular season through its 69-60 home win against PAOK on Rhodes, with AEK is close to snatching the fourth spot after beating Peristeri 78-72.

Aris confirmed its improvement this season, as it beat Larisa 82-70 at home and will definitely be in the play-offs finishing sixth at the table.

Meanwhile, Karditsa has won the title in the A2 and will be playing in the top flight next season, for the first time in its history.

Basketball Olympiakos Panathinaikos
