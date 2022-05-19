Misic buzzer beater ends Olympiakos’ dream

A buzzer-beating triple by Vasilije Misic two tenths of a second before the end condemned Olympiakos to a semifinal loss to Anadolu Efes at the Euroleague Final Four in Belgrade on Thursday, ending the Reds’ dream for a fourth European crown.

Efes won 77-74 at the event’s first semifinal, in front of some 15,000 Olympiakos fans who made the trip from Greece (and other part os Europe) to Serbia.

There was little separating the two sides for most of the game, and even when the holders of the trophy pulled away by 11 points Olympiakos found a way to get back into the game.

With fewer than 20 seconds on the clock, Hassan Martin equalized 74-74 for Olympiakos thanks to a great assist by Kostas Sloukas. However in Efes’ final effort Misic fended off Sasha Vezenkov’s challenge and made an unlikely triple that sealed the game in the Turkish team’s favor.

Shaquielle McKissic made 12 points for the Reds, while Martin, Sloukas and Tyler Dorsey had 11 each.

Olympiakos will now have to settle for the 3rd-place play-off on Saturday, against one of Barcelona and Real Madrid.