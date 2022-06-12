Greece beats Kosovo and wins its Nations League group

Greece completed a perfect 12 points in four games in the UEFA Nations League with its 2-0 win over Kosovo on Sunday in Volos and clinched the top spot of its Division C pool.

Goals by Kostas Giakoumakis and Petros Mantalos settled the game against Greece’s main rival in the group, while Greece was dominant for the entire match and should have scored more.

Greece enjoyed possession for most of the encounter, and even when Kosovo had the ball the pressure by the Greeks was unbearable for the visitors.

While the players of Gustavo Poyet did not create too many scoring chances, the goal was always coming, and it did come on the 71st. Two substitutes combined for the goal, with Petros Mantalos sending a swerving cross from the left into the box where the towering figure of Giakoumakis heading the ball into the net.

Kosovo tried to react, but the Greeks would not be denied a fourth clean sheet in as many Nations League games.

Eventually they added a second with the last kick of the game, with Mantalos scoring in a counter attack after Kosovo’s last ditch effort to equalize.

Greece has now mathematically topped its group, rendering academical its two remaining games against Cyprus away and Northern Ireland at home.