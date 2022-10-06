Olympiakos comprehensively beaten by Qarabag

After two defeats, to Nantes and Freiburg, in its Europa League group, Olympiakos suffered an even worse reverse, this time a 3-0 loss at home to Azeri team Qarabag, on the European debut of coach Michel Gonzalez.

Olympiakos produced some decent chances in the first hour of the game and could have taken the lead on several occasions.

However the substitutions Michel made on the 60th minute, including the introduction of Brazilian veteran Marcelo, left plenty of open spaces for Qarabag to exploit while depriving the Reds of their teeth in attack.

Qarabag opened the score on the 68th minute through Owusu Kwabena, a goal originally disallowed as offside before the VAR ruled it should stand.

Then on the 82nd minute a childish errors by Pape Cisse gifted the ball to Marko Vesovic who scored the Azeris’ second goal.

Not forgiving any mistakes, the visitors punished Olympiakos once again on the 86th minute with Ramil Sheydayev, amid the jeering of the Olympiakos fans.

The Reds are still without a point in the group and will next have to pay a visit to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.